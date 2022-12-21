The Latest Viral Highlighter Hack Promises Fuller-Looking Lips

It seems like full lips never go out of style. It also seems like more and more celebs and influencers are going under the knife (or, in this case, the syringe) to get their lips artificially plumped. For plenty of us, the risks and expenses involved with lip filler are more than we're willing to commit to. Still, that doesn't mean we don't want to give our lips a little extra va-va-voom.

From attempting dangerous trends like the "Kylie Jenner lip challenge" of a few years back to testing plumping lip glosses and learning to overline for fuller lips, many of us have tried plenty of filler-free ways to get the lips we want. Thanks to the beauty world on TikTok, though, there's a brand new hack out there that may just give you the illusion of extra plump lips you've been searching for. Most of us haven't considered this approach before, but it's actually very straightforward and only requires two common products (via Byrdie).