The List's Exclusive Survey Uncovers Fans' Least Favorite Cast Member From Sister Wives
If your Tik Tok "For You Page" is anything like ours, then it's clear that there's one thing that social media users can't stop talking about — TLC's Sister Wives.
Though the reality show has been on for a whopping 12 years, this year was a pivotal (and dramatic) one for the polygamous patriarch Kody Brown and his marriages to his four wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown.
Some may recall that in November 2021, Kody's third wife and mother to six of his 17 children split, according to Us Weekly. As this was the first separation and now divorce from Kody, a domino effect started to soon ensue. And with Season 17 of the show well underway, the storylines between Kody and his wives are continuing to get equally tense as they are juicy.
Viewers have already seen not just one, but multiple Brown marriages begin to collapse, with Kody's first wife, Meri, confirming recently that they are no longer married, leaving him with only one spouse left — Robyn.
All that to say — there are clear sides people are taking when it comes to the Brown family as it unfolds before our eyes. This is why we surveyed The List readers on who their least favorite cast member is, and the results are in.
When it comes to least favorites, the original three wives don't even come close
Nearly 600 people answered our survey where we posed the question: "Who is your least favorite cast member from Sister Wives?" Coming in last place was Christine Brown, Kody's third wife, and first divorcée, with 13.8% of votes. This checks out, as Tik Toks and tweets in support of Christine's decision to end her marriage with Kody Brown continue to roll in.
"Christine was the [heart emoji] of the family that's how her leaving started a domino effect Kody," one viewer tweeted recently. "Too bad you didn't know and appreciate her when you had her."
Meri Brown comes in second to last place, receiving 15.77% of votes. As the first wife, she clearly remained loyal to her husband, but this December it was Kody who made the decision to split, according to People. In wake of their separation, E! News says that Meri is looking forward to the future and focusing on herself during this time.
Finally, Janelle Brown, Kody's second wife, was casted 21.68% of votes in the survey, making her the third choice for the least favorite Brown parent. Just like Meri, this month, People also announced Janelle and Kody's decision to end their marriage. This leaves Robyn, Kody's sole wife, and our feelings can be summed up in the following tweet: "not nearly enough attention being paid to the fact that the Sister Wives guy is down to one wife."
Robyn and Kody Brown take the top two spots for least favorite Sister Wives cast members in poll
Perhaps unsurprisingly, while the majority of "Sister Wives" fans seem to support the wives that are separating from Kody Brown, it only makes sense that his remaining wife, Robyn, takes the No. 1 spot for the least favorite cast member in our survey, receiving 25.09% of votes. Kody comes in close behind with 23.66%.
Not only is Robyn Kody's only remaining wife, but she's also the subject of controversy and drama when it came to marital troubles with Kody and the other wives.
While the family discussed the end of multiple marriages in the Brown family, Robyn expressed that she felt her fellow sister wives didn't want to spend time with her, but a recent TikTok actually proved the opposite. Regardless, Meri, Janelle, and Christine seem to remain divided from where Kody and Robyn stand.
Well, you know what they say: the people have spoken.