The List's Exclusive Survey Uncovers Fans' Least Favorite Cast Member From Sister Wives

If your Tik Tok "For You Page" is anything like ours, then it's clear that there's one thing that social media users can't stop talking about — TLC's Sister Wives.

Though the reality show has been on for a whopping 12 years, this year was a pivotal (and dramatic) one for the polygamous patriarch Kody Brown and his marriages to his four wives: Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown.

Some may recall that in November 2021, Kody's third wife and mother to six of his 17 children split, according to Us Weekly. As this was the first separation and now divorce from Kody, a domino effect started to soon ensue. And with Season 17 of the show well underway, the storylines between Kody and his wives are continuing to get equally tense as they are juicy.

Viewers have already seen not just one, but multiple Brown marriages begin to collapse, with Kody's first wife, Meri, confirming recently that they are no longer married, leaving him with only one spouse left — Robyn.

All that to say — there are clear sides people are taking when it comes to the Brown family as it unfolds before our eyes. This is why we surveyed The List readers on who their least favorite cast member is, and the results are in.