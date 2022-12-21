Marcus Coloma Breaks Silence On General Hospital Exit

Nikolas Cassadine has long been considered the "good Cassadine," even though he's made questionable choices over the years. Originally portrayed by Tyler Christopher, the part was recast with Marcus Coloma taking on the mantle of the character who is a prince descended from Russian nobility. Coloma had previously been in such shows as "Make It or Break It," and "Major Crimes," as well as the films "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2," and "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!" according to IMDb.

Coloma was interviewed on co-star Maurice Benard's YouTube series, "State of Mind," and explained that when he first got the part of Nikolas in 2019, he was concerned that every plot element was intended to kill him off. Nikolas has been going strong since then, continually making bad choices. Per Soaps She Knows, when Nikolas slept with his son's girlfriend, Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), not only was it a bad choice, but the evil woman also showed up at his house announcing she was pregnant. As befit a prince, Nikolas captured Esme and locked her in one of the towers of his mansion/castle called Wyndemere (via Celeb Dirty Laundry). Coloma got so familiar with his castmates that he's even made hilarious Instagram videos with Benard and their other co-star, Kin Shriner (Scotty Baldwin).

However, Coloma's time as Nikolas has come to an end and he spoke directly to his fans about the situation.