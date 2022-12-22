King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Reportedly Prepares To Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security

Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also complained about losing their tax-funded security squad after stepping down from their roles, saying the decision left them unprotected from attacks and stalking. Former senior British police officer Neil Basu, who was in charge of counter-terrorism efforts and royal protection, told Channel 4 in November that Meghan Markle indeed faced serious threats from the British far-right. The couple is now responsible for all the financial costs related to their security team in the United States and has fought a legal battle to get police protection during their visits to the United Kingdom (via Grazia Daily).