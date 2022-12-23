Sheila McCarthy And Judith Ivey On Women's Empowerment In Women Talking - Exclusive Interview

"Women Talking" was unique in that we got to see the perspectives of women from multiple generations, and with your roles specifically, we got to see what the matriarchs in a Mennonite community felt in not only dealing with the trauma of sexual assault but seeing their daughters deal with that same fate. What went into preparing yourselves for that role?

Sheila McCarthy: Sarah Polley, who adapted the screenplay from Miriam Toews' original novel, which was based on a real story of a Mennonite colony — the words were very powerful that she wrote. I always go to the script, and it was so rich. Sometimes with scripts, you have to add and complicate and do backstories. This script was so dense with information, subtexts, dilemmas, conflicts, and resolutions that I kept going back to that. The characters were so beautifully three-dimensionally drawn in the script that [the script and Sarah's direction were] my Bible.

Playing one of the elders was about taking care of the generations, taking care of my daughters, taking care of my grandchildren who were also assaulted. Caring for [them] enabled my own character to heal too.

Judith Ivey: It always felt to me that the young ones were already ahead of my character in terms of going forward — what are we going to do? I love the moment when Mariche questions whether or not we should believe that the men really did this, and her daughter, Autje, says, "But we caught them." That directness and that understanding and that innocence says, "That's how we deal with this. We caught them, they're going to pay for it."

My generation is caught up in all of the religion and how I have grown up in the faith of not questioning, so I have a further journey to make than the young ones because I've got to shed a lot of baggage. I've got to rethink a lot of things in order to move forward and for us to lead the women where they need to go.

McCarthy: What we have on our side is patience. [The younger generation is] slightly more impulsive. We've left that all behind, and we can measure and take our time, even though there is only 48 hours, which drives the younger generations crazy too. "Let's make a decision. Are we going? Are we not going? Come on, let's move on this." Whereas we are [saying], "Well, let's just look at it from this side now."

I can't lie. When I was sitting and watching it, I felt like I was there, and I wanted to scream, "Come on, leave."

McCarthy: I know. That's good.

Ivey: Then we start singing a hymn. It's like, "What? Get out of there."

McCarthy: And we sing the whole hymn.