The Likely Reason King Charles' Traditional Christmas Lunch Had Two Notable No-Shows

Like his brother, Prince William steered clear of his dad's Christmas brunch, as did Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales. Per the Daily Express, the family of five was expected to be in attendance, and it's not known for certain why they didn't ultimately show up. According to Hello! Magazine, though, many are speculating that William and Kate took their children to their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall instead. The family usually spends their holidays there, as it minimizes their need for holiday travel. Anmer Hall is near Sandringham estate, which is where the royal family usually celebrates the holidays as it was one of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas traditions. Since King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have verified that they'll be hosting the holiday festivities at Sandringham, the Duke and Duchess of Wales are likely already nearby.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla weren't left alone for their celebration, however. They were joined by plenty of guests, including Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence, as well as Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, and their daughter, Lady Louise. Regardless of why exactly William and Kate skipped out on the Christmas lunch, they'll most likely be spending the holidays with the royal family. Even so, the royal family drama certainly seems to be heating up, and just in time for King Charles III's history-making coronation. This is even more riveting than Netflix's "The Crown."