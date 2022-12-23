Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's New Video Is Making Fans Jittery

Today's moms have a variety of parenting "styles" to choose from once their little one arrives. They can be authoritarian "because I said so" types who expect their kids to toe the line, "helicopter moms" who hover over everything their child does just in case (per CafeMom), "free-range" mothers who give their children plenty of independence, or even "tiger moms" who push them to excel at all times. But as far as certain commentators are concerned, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's style is more often than not just clueless.

The ninth Duggar child grew up in the regimented household of "19 Kids & Counting," where chaos was controlled through daily chores, a "buddy system" of older siblings looking after younger ones, and an emphasis on obedience. Now that she has her own growing family — two preschoolers and a baby boy on the way — there's no question that Joy loves being a mom, and that she adores young Gideon and Evelyn. But her parenting is definitely looser than her own mother's, and her choices are sometimes questionable.

Joy caught major heat recently for a video showing a risky activity: She drove a 4-wheeler with Evelyn in her lap. Neither party wore a helmet, and Joy even took one hand off the handlebars so she could take a video of the view. Now, once again, a Forsyth family video is attracting attention for all the wrong reasons. What was intended to show a lazy pre-Christmas afternoon has followers concerned about a serious safety hazard.