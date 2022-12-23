Channel Your Inner Cinderella In 2023 With The Clear-Heel Shoe Trend

Obviously, we don't need to embrace every trend that 2023 will inevitably throw at us. But when it comes to the clear-heel shoe trend, we reckon this is a fashion bandwagon worth jumping on. Over the past few years, these shoes have slowly but surely been making a comeback. Celebs from Drew Barrymore to Kendall Jenner have all been spotted wearing clear heels, as noted by Footwear News.

Although they're technically a Y2K throwback, clear-heel shoes have a modern, almost futuristic feel to them, which can help elevate any look you pair with them (via Hello! magazine). It's rare, though, that a shoe style makes such a fashion statement while still going with pretty much everything. But, when you think about it, see-through is pretty much the mother of all neutral colors. Besides, clear-heel shoes give you some height while still allowing you to look light on your feet.

The least clunky-looking heel you can usually wear is a stiletto. Yet, according to NPR, in a post-COVID-lockdown world, many of us are overwhelmingly prioritizing comfort when it comes to our shoes. For the non-Carrie Bradshaws of the world, that means stilettos are a pretty firm no-go. If you hate the generally clunky look of chunkier heels, though, clear heels mean you can opt for shoes that are as wide, short, and comfy as you like without your feet feeling or looking heavy.