General Hospital Fans Wonder Whether Heather Webber Could Be The Hook

The revelation that notorious serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) and the psychotic Heather Webber (Alley Mills) are the parents of the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) has sent shockwaves through the "General Hospital" fandom. Though not a huge surprise, the notion has fans cheering for the sinister parents to have a killer team-up. Esme knows that Ryan is her father but is unaware of who her mother is, per Soap Dirt. While Ryan has been faking locked-in syndrome — only able to communicate by blinking — Heather seems to go wherever she wants at the Spring Ridge minimum security prison.

Meanwhile, a mysterious murderer who uses a poison-laced hook is still on the loose in Port Charles. While Esme is the prime suspect, she's been secretly imprisoned by Nikolas Casadine (Marcus Coloma) via Celeb Dirty Laundry. Nikolas' son, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), has been working to make amends with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) over a lie he told. After the death of Trina's boyfriend, officer Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse), at the hands of "The Hook," Spencer paid her a visit to console her. Considering that most of the victims have had some connection to Trina and as the pair are unaware that Esme is not actually at large, the two are concocting a dangerous scheme to draw out the killer (per Soaps Spoilers).

Mills previously told TV Insider that she finds playing Heather is "deliciously bad," giving quite a bit of credence to fan speculation that she might be revealed as the killer.