The Reported Reason Princess Anne Missed Sandringham Christmas Walk

Christmas 2022 for the royal family was anything but familiar. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died in September, and this Christmas marked the family's first without their beloved matriarch. It was also the first Christmas that King Charles III made the church trip at Sandringham as monarch.

Though all surely felt the absence of the late queen, the royal family tried their best to keep the holiday as festive as possible. One tender moment was the addition of Prince Louis on the walk to Sandringham, who delighted those in attendance, along with his brother, Prince George, and sister, Princess Charlotte (via People). It was the first time William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, made the walk since being given those titles, as well as the first time that all of their children attended.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were notably missing again this year as they chose not to attend the royal family's traditional festivities. The couple hasn't participated since 2018 (via Elle).

Yet another important royal member also missed the walk. Anne, Princess Royal, was not present at the Sandringham ceremony.