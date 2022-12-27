Jennifer Lopez's Contouring Method Will Give You The Perfect Chiseled And Lifted Look
Over the course of three decades, multi-hyphenate artist Jennifer Lopez has become one of the most globally acclaimed performers of her generation. Not only has she gone through a stunning transformation since stepping into the Hollywood spotlight in the early 1990s, but she continues to wow us with her age-defying beauty and talent.
Throughout iconic fashion looks and different eras of her career, Lopez continues to raise the bar with her beauty. From her must-see hair evolution to having nearly flawless daytime and nighttime skincare routines, the wife to Ben Affleck has also revealed her beauty secrets including her coveted makeup routine.
As Vogue's end-of-the-year cover star, Lopez not only dished about her marriage to Affleck and an anticipated return to music, but she gave the fashion magazine a firsthand look at her complete beauty routine in Vogue's popular Beauty Secrets series. Inviting viewers in, she finally disclosed how she accentuates her sculpted, defined features that are part of her signature appearance.
Jennifer Lopez has her own nickname for a unique contour technique
In a YouTube video for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, Jennifer Lopez showcases how she maintains flawless, glowing skin, and then proceeds to take viewers through her go-to makeup routine step-by-step.
After applying concealer, Lopez then goes into contour using an unnamed Bobbi Brown cream palette. "I take some of these darker colors in here," the "Hustlers" actor explains. "I mix them. I don't feel like I need to use just one."
She reveals that for contour placement, she applies the product above the cheekbone, which "lifts the face a little more," but also puts product on her forehead and jawline. In fact, she gives a moniker for a contouring technique near the lower part of her face. "And I go down in here, I call this the lightbulb," J.Lo says, as she pats her brush in the middle of her neck. "We darken that, so it doesn't light up."
She then takes a smaller brush, using some of the palette's lighter pigments, to contour her nose, and uses some Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen for further brightening.
Finally, after contouring the outline of her lips for a fuller, "poutier" look, she applies some foundation to a brush and proceeds to blend everything together. And voilà! We'll be snatched like Jenny from the Block in no time.