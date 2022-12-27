Jennifer Lopez's Contouring Method Will Give You The Perfect Chiseled And Lifted Look

In a YouTube video for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, Jennifer Lopez showcases how she maintains flawless, glowing skin, and then proceeds to take viewers through her go-to makeup routine step-by-step.

After applying concealer, Lopez then goes into contour using an unnamed Bobbi Brown cream palette. "I take some of these darker colors in here," the "Hustlers" actor explains. "I mix them. I don't feel like I need to use just one."

She reveals that for contour placement, she applies the product above the cheekbone, which "lifts the face a little more," but also puts product on her forehead and jawline. In fact, she gives a moniker for a contouring technique near the lower part of her face. "And I go down in here, I call this the lightbulb," J.Lo says, as she pats her brush in the middle of her neck. "We darken that, so it doesn't light up."

She then takes a smaller brush, using some of the palette's lighter pigments, to contour her nose, and uses some Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen for further brightening.

Finally, after contouring the outline of her lips for a fuller, "poutier" look, she applies some foundation to a brush and proceeds to blend everything together. And voilà! We'll be snatched like Jenny from the Block in no time.