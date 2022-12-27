Women Talking Stars On The Film's Discussion Of Transgender And Reproductive Rights - Exclusive

The release of "Women Talking" comes in the midst of a movement to protect reproductive rights that have been affected by the reversal of Roe v. Wade (per Now Toronto). Adapted from Miriam Toews' book of the same name, "Women Talking" depicts an "imagined response" to the series of horrific sexual assaults that happened in a Bolivian Mennonite community during the mid-to-late 2000s.

When asked about the relevance of the film to current events, director Sarah Polley told Variety, "I don't think there's a moment where this film wouldn't be relevant in some way ... Having a conversation about what we want to see and the world we want to build is a really interesting one to have right now because there are so many things going terribly wrong for women."

The film features the perspectives of women spanning three different generations. In an exclusive interview with The List, Sheila McCarthy and Judith Ivey, who respectively play elders Greta Lowen and Agatha Friesen, elaborated on how "Women Talking" opens up a much-needed dialogue on contemporary issues.

