Meghan Markle Fans Are Furious After Article Lumps Her In With Famous 'Narcissists'

Not you putting Meghan Markle at the center of a piece about criminals, white supremacists, and racists simply because you don’t like her Very sad, desperate behaviour. Embarrassing for you. What a sad little life Joanna pic.twitter.com/Wzp4QSKDiN

Kanye West, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Elizabeth Holmes, and ... Meghan Markle? These are the faces of Politico's controversial op-ed "2022 Is The Year We All Finally Got Tired of Narcissists." Almost as soon as the article was published, news outlets reported on the puzzling fact that Meghan was seen amongst a group of "criminals, white supremacists, and racists," as one Twitter user said.

The outrage that Meghan was deemed a narcissist became apparent on social media, with fans demanding that the publication and writer Joanna Weiss apologize for the statements.

Weiss wrote in the piece: "But somewhere between the fifth and sixth hour of 'Harry and Meghan,' the new Netflix documentary series produced by the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex and filmed at their California mansion — which suggests that there is no one more in love, no one more socially conscious, no one more aggrieved — my natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits."

"Politico and the writer should apologize for that appalling piece," one Twitter user penned. Another tweeted, "Yo politico, are you really calling a black woman who spoke up about media abuse a Narcissist?"

Politico and Weiss have yet to comment on the backlash.