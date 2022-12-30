Cowgirl Copper Is Predicted To Be One Of The Hottest Hair Color Trends Of 2023

As 2023 approaches, new fashion and beauty trends are being predicted by style casters. Everyone seems to agree that Y2K influence isn't going anywhere. Swooping side bangs from the early 2000s will be back in action, and we can even expect the possibility that chunky highlights will be all the rage again, according to Nylon. Hopefully, you haven't thrown away those 2007 Tiger Beat magazines because we may be paying tribute to the looks of Paris Hilton and Lauren Conrad again in 2023.

Style casters are predicting more trends for hair than just Y2K bangs and highlights, thankfully. We can expect to see some trending layered curved cuts this year, which seem to be a bit more low maintenance than the bangs from Y2K's past.

Modern shags, baby bangs, collarbone chops, and boxy bobs will also be on the list of haircuts you'll be asking for in 2023. But what about hair color? As it turns out, 2023 is expected to be the year of cowgirl copper hair, and you'll want to get in on this trend ASAP!