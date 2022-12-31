What You Didn't Know About Barbara Walters' Daughter, Jacqueline Danforth

A chapter in American TV journalism has closed with the heartbreaking death of Barbara Walters. The long-time ABC News anchor and original member of "The View" died at her New York home on December 30 at age 93, per ABC News.

In an era when men dominated the TV news industry, Walters defied all conventions. After her stint as an Emmy award-winning host of NBC's "Today," she went on to co-host ABC's "Evening News," the first woman ever to hold a nightly news anchor job. But one fact often overlooked among Walters' many accomplishments is that she was a devoted mother to her only daughter, Jacqueline Dena Danforth (née Guber). Her road to motherhood was long and difficult, and as a mom, she once had to make one of the most difficult decisions of her life.

As she revealed in a 2002 NBC interview with Jane Pauley, Walters and her second husband, theatrical producer Lee Guber, tried for a number of years to start a family. After several miscarriages — which they kept quiet from the public — the couple adopted their baby daughter in 1968 and named her for Walters' older sister. Now, in light of Walters' death, fans are curious to know more about the icon's beloved daughter.