The Cheeky Comment Barbara Walters Once Made About Queen Elizabeth

Barbara Walters' heartbreaking death on December 30 is a sad loss indeed, but her work will continue to inspire journalists and news viewers alike. Over the course of her six-decade career, she spoke to an impressive array of politicians, celebrities, and other public figures. Per ABC News, her interviews included Fidel Castro, Vladimir Putin, Monica Lewinsky, and every president and first lady from the Nixons onward. (Walters' 1990 interview with Donald Trump, which is now resurfacing, shows her challenging the future president about his exaggerated business successes.) Walters was even able to get Egyptian prime minister Anwar Sadat and Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin to sit down together with her — a feat no other news anchor had ever accomplished.

There weren't many people Walters wasn't able to interview in her lifetime, but one who eluded her was Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away just a few months before Walters did. In a 2011 segment of "The View" (via Page Six), the co-host explained that the closest she came to a sit-down with the monarch was an invitation to a media event at Buckingham Palace. Walters turned it down, not wanting to make the long trip just for a quick hello with the royals. Perhaps it's just as well. The following year, Walters discussed the queen's appearance at the 2012 Olympics, and Her Majesty might not have been amused by the remarks.