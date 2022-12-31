What You Didn't Know About Barbara Walters' Father, Lou Walters

Legendary TV journalist Barbara Walters, who died on December 30, will always be remembered for her ability to ask the "killer questions" to everyone from presidents to pop stars. It was a skill she developed thanks to her parents, particularly her father. London-born Louis "Lou" Walters was the founder of New York's famed Latin Quarter nightclub. It promised to deliver a fabulous display of "exquisite girls, exciting scenes, delicious food [and] continuous music," per PBS, and it didn't disappoint. He was also a booking agent who helped bring comedian Jack Haley to stardom as the Tin Man in "The Wizard of Oz," per ABC News.

Lou moved to Boston as a young man, where he married his wife, Dena Seletsky Walters. In addition to Barbara, who was born in September 1929, they had two other children: son Burton, who died of pneumonia in childhood, and daughter Jacqueline. (Barbara would later name her own daughter, Jacqueline Danforth, after her sister.)

Jackie was born with intellectual disabilities, which at the time, meant her life's options were limited. As Walters wrote in her memoir, "Audition," her parents kept Jackie isolated in order to protect her from scrutiny, but that meant Barbara was isolated as well. "As a child, I didn't have birthday parties, because Jackie didn't," she wrote. "I didn't join the Girl Scouts, because Jackie couldn't." Instead, Walters' world revolved around her father's business and the celebrities he met along the way.