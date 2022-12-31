What You Didn't Know About Barbara Walters' Ex-Husbands

Although Barbara Walters' final years were spent away from the public eye before her death on December 30, her impact will be felt for generations to come. The legendary TV journalist was known for her ability to land interviews with just about any famous figure, and for putting them on the spot when she did.

Walters' love life was almost as dramatic as her interviews. Throughout her nine decades of life, she dated a number of prominent men, including Clint Eastwood, former Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan, and Virginia Sen. John Warner, the ex-husband of Elizabeth Taylor. Walters created a scandal when she dated Massachusetts Sen. Edward Brooke, who was married at the time, per the N.Y. Daily News. Only after realizing the damage they were doing to their careers did she break it off.

Barbara Walters was also married four times — twice to the same man — and outlived at least two of her ex-spouses. Here's what we know about them all.