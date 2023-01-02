Prince Harry Confirms Rumors About Potential Reconciliation With King Charles And Prince William

Ever since he defected from the royal family in January 2020, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship has gone from bad to worse. Likewise, the Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly estranged from his older brother, Prince William, too. As The Independent reported at the time, during the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Harry asserted that both men remain "trapped" in the institution from which he was ultimately able to break free.

The royal defector contended, "They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that." Royal biographer Robert Jobson subsequently told the "Royally US" podcast (via The Mirror) that Charles and William weren't too impressed with Harry speaking for them, arguing that he was "maybe making an assessment based upon his feelings." According to Jobson, "They were both very angry about that."

In fact, there's reason to believe Charles might not allow Meghan and Harry at his coronation because he's concerned about what the prince will reveal in his memoir "Spare," which is due for release later this month, as royal author Katie Nicholl explained to the Daily Beast. Likewise, an insider informed The Times that Harry takes aim at his brother in the book, and they may never reconnect as a result. Although it's unclear whether the relationship can be fixed, we finally know whether Harry would willing to try.