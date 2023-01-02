Prince Harry Argues Betrayal Has Fueled His Decision To Speak Out Publicly

It's safe to say that Netflix's docuseries about the famously rebellious royal couple, "Harry & Meghan," has made quite a splash. Not only did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary spark a huge public reaction and political debate, as reported by The Guardian, but it also clearly created some tension on Prince Harry's home turf and within the royal family itself.

In fact, there's speculation Harry won't be welcomed back into the UK at all as a result. Although the Sussexes attempted to set the record straight with their docuseries, Harry is about to speak out on his own behalf once again, ahead of the release of his memoir, "Spare." According to CBS News, on January 8, "60 Minutes" will air an interview with the Duke of Sussex.

And, from what we've seen of the chat so far, it seems like Harry has no regrets about coming clean in "Harry & Meghan." Moreover, he's got a whole lot more to tell the world about what it's really like being a core part of the royal family, and it seems more than likely that the rest of The Firm isn't going to be too pleased.