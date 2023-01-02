Intergalactic Looks You Can Make With Pat McGrath Labs' Latest Star Wars Collection
An icon of the beauty industry, Pat McGrath Labs has added another collection to its repertoire — and this time, it has an unusual theme. Aptly named the Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs Collection, the collab features 18 products and comes in futuristic blue, gold, and silver packaging that's a must-have for makeup collectors and Pat McGrath Labs fans alike. You can also purchase items in specially-created sets.
Speaking to People, McGrath described the collection as being "inspired by some of my favorite "Star Wars" characters, settings, and landscapes." The "Star Wars" influence is definitely visible, with products like the Divine Droid and Sith Seduction eye shadow palettes full of intriguing colors that will make you want to turn to the dark side. From plenty of striking eye shadows to a handful of unique mascara colors and metallic lipsticks, the collection truly has something for everyone. You can turn yourself into Padme Amidala, portrayed by Natalie Portman in the prequel films, or Leia Organa, the iconic role originated by the late Carrie Fisher.
Here are some of the best looks you can recreate with the collection, guaranteed to get you out-of-this-world compliments.
Combining colors can add depth and texture
Beauty YouTuber Alicia Archer used the shades Vermillion Venom and Blitz Violet to create a stunning look with lots of different textures. She kept the rest of her makeup simple, with nude-pink lips and a toned-down base so the sparkle of the eye look could really pop. She also used Extreme Dust to add a fade-out effect to the outer edge of each eye, creating a space-approved smoky eye look that's great if you like metallic eye shadow shades.
You can create more casual looks with the palette, too
On the other hand, makeup artist Julia Adams went for a Hollywood glam look. Starting out with the shade Taboo for her corners, she used Skinshow Moon Glow for her shimmer base and finished off with the iridescent silver-gold shade Astral Solstice for her main eye color. She finished the look off with the Pat McGrath Mattetrance Lipstick in the shade Guinevere for a classic Hollywood look full of glitz and glamour.
You can achieve a party-ready look with this collection
Beauty guru Jackie Aina created a flirty yet whimsical look with her eye look. Using Jubilee as her main color, a bright gold shade with a hint of green, she added pinkish-red Vermillion Venom on her lash line and used the more neutral Taboo to soften the look. Finally, she used Jubilee again to brighten up the inner corner of her eyes and highlight the area. She finished the look with a nude gloss that had a gold shimmer to it to accentuate her eye look even more.
The collection can be used for both warm and cool looks
Vogue senior beauty editor Lauren Valenti showcased a different side of the collection by entering her villain era and posing with Darth Vader during a Pat McGrath Labs x Star Wars press event (via Instagram). Though she did not list the products used, it appears as though Valenti dipped into several of the eye shadow palettes and individual pigments to create a sultry rose gold look perfect for taking down the good guys. Her lips appear to feature the same pinky rose-gold hue as her eyes.
This palette is the perfect way to add a pop of color to your look
Beauty YouTuber Heather Austin created a truly space-worthy look using the green, blue, and purple shades in the Divine Droid palette, featuring Astro Lime, Secret Blueprint, and Ultraviolet Messenger. She used green as her inner corner and lid accent, and then went in with the baby blue shade in the center for a bold pop. In her outer corner, Austin created depth with the deep purple, before wrapping up the look with Optic Fuchsia and Bronze Circuit along the bottom for a more subtle lower lash look.
Each eye shadow palette offers shades for different occasions
Using The Golden One and the Sith Seduction eye shadow palettes, YouTuber Morgan Turner created a glimmering gold look on one eye and a smoky eye look on the other. She combined Coral Blitz with Tatooine for a matte base look, before going over it with Binary Sunset and Cyborg Sunset for a rich, pinky-brown look with hints of rose gold. For her smoky eye, Turner used Dark Destiny, Galactic Conquest, and Force Sensitive for a gradient look worthy of hanging out with Darth Vader.
Match your eyes with your lips for a glam effect
Finally, makeup artist Emily Burrill created a beautiful look reminiscent of sunsets on Naboo (per Instagram). The exact eye shadows she used were not revealed, but the soft yet sultry makeup look is guaranteed to turn a few heads. There are also plenty of rose, mauve, and gold shades across the collection, both in the palettes and in the individual pigment shades, so you can easily recreate a look like Burrill's. Make sure to match your lipstick or lipgloss shade to your eyes for an extra touch of glamour.