Intergalactic Looks You Can Make With Pat McGrath Labs' Latest Star Wars Collection

An icon of the beauty industry, Pat McGrath Labs has added another collection to its repertoire — and this time, it has an unusual theme. Aptly named the Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs Collection, the collab features 18 products and comes in futuristic blue, gold, and silver packaging that's a must-have for makeup collectors and Pat McGrath Labs fans alike. You can also purchase items in specially-created sets.

Speaking to People, McGrath described the collection as being "inspired by some of my favorite "Star Wars" characters, settings, and landscapes." The "Star Wars" influence is definitely visible, with products like the Divine Droid and Sith Seduction eye shadow palettes full of intriguing colors that will make you want to turn to the dark side. From plenty of striking eye shadows to a handful of unique mascara colors and metallic lipsticks, the collection truly has something for everyone. You can turn yourself into Padme Amidala, portrayed by Natalie Portman in the prequel films, or Leia Organa, the iconic role originated by the late Carrie Fisher.

Here are some of the best looks you can recreate with the collection, guaranteed to get you out-of-this-world compliments.