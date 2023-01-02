How To Watch Prince Harry's Upcoming TV Interviews

The promo copy for "Spare," the upcoming book by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, describes it as being about "the eternal power of love over grief." Critics are claiming it's more like an eternally-long case of sour grapes. Insiders who have spoken to The U.S. Sun say the memoir will "reveal Harry's bitterness and feelings of unfairness that, by the nature of hierarchy and birthright that he always played second fiddle to older William." Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have already discussed quite a bit about their lives inside and out of the palace, courtesy of their Netflix documentary. However, royals watchers are expecting "Spare" to drop more "truth bombs" that could destroy any hope of the prince's reconciling with King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales.

Now comes news that Harry is promoting his book through two major TV interviews: on "60 Minutes" with Anderson Cooper and on Britain's ITV with Tom Bradby. In a trailer for the ITV broadcast, the prince is shown making the startling claim that his family has "shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. They feel as though it's better, somehow, to keep us as the villains." To Cooper, Harry argues that the "betrayal" by the palace has fueled his decision to speak out publicly about the wrongs done to him and Meghan, alleging that The Firm planted negative stories about them to the press. Whether you're Team William or Team Harry, the interviews should be fascinating viewing, so here's how to tune in.