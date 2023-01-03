Southern Hospitality's Grace Lilly And Mikel Simmons On Coworkers' Judgment - Exclusive Interview

Would you say it's more difficult to keep your coworkers happy with your performance than the owners?

Simmons: Yes. The thing is, Leva brought both of us back because she knows our worth. Imagine your boss is bringing you back to your job, and you have these little minions who are trying to stop you from getting into your job. It's hard. It's like, "Why are you stopping my bag, and why are you hating on us right now? Why won't you let us do our job?"

If you think about it, if you take away all those people and all of their opinions and thoughts that matter about everything, the job would've been done an hour ago. But we're dealing with talk about your booty pics and talking about how I can work at things, all these things that people are talking about that [are] not work-related. I'm like, "I'm so glad you're not my manager 'cause you're just an employee like me."

Grace, would you agree with that?

Lilly: Absolutely. I don't see why what I do outside of work should matter to them. They were very upset with me for traveling, and I'm like, "I'm sorry, but I'm not sorry. This is my life, and I've worked with the company for three and a half years. I have every right to take time off and enjoy myself and enjoy the fruits of my labor." Just because I'm posting photos of me on vacation doesn't mean I'm trying to show off or be like, "Look at me, look what I'm doing." I'm like, "No, I'm enjoying my freedom and my youth and living my best life."

Simmons: That's the part people don't understand. It's like when we go out, I could be in Timbuktu. My problem is I'm still under the table doing social media, so it never stops. You'll see that next episode. You will see that.

Lilly: You even saw it last episode.

Is there a lot of pressure to throw the best party every night or keep the party going with you as a representative of the bar?

Simmons: No, because the biggest thing that makes so many downfalls of so many things is when you're trying to compete and trying to compare it. My biggest pressure is for me to be myself and ... the people who are supposed to be there will be there. Both of our energies are very much alike, where people gravitate toward us, so we want good energy. It's not about having the best party, but it's about having the right kind of party and the right people in the party — because you can have the biggest party in the entire world that can be the biggest crap show. All you need is the right people.

Lilly: I've been working in this industry for quite some time, so I know what to do and how to do it, so I don't feel too much pressure. But when you create an event, there is a little pressure, because you want to give it your all and have people show up. The fear of not having people show up is the anxiety that I get from events and stuff.