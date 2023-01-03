Prince Harry Offers Definitive Answer About Return To Royal Fold In 60 Minutes Preview

With the premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series "Harry & Meghan" — which included several emotional moments — now wrapped, attention has turned to the highly anticipated release of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." You can finally read Prince Harry's memoir on January 10. The book has allegedly been a source of contention between Prince Harry and his brother William, the Prince of Wales, who will reportedly not speak to Prince Harry until he reads the book for himself.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, left their duties behind as full-time members of the royal family — a mission Prince Harry has said he initially tried to do privately – their relationships with other senior members became strained. Then, their explosive, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which spurred a rare comment from Buckingham Palace, perhaps exacerbated wounds.

While there was speculation that Harry and Meghan were planning a second Oprah interview, Prince Harry will go solo in two new interviews, one with Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes," and another with Tom Bradby on ITV, ahead of the release of his new book. And, if the interviews are anything like the trailers, viewers might expect further revelations.