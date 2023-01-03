Alpine Blonde Is The Latest Winter Hair Trend That Will Suit Anyone

If you're ready to find out if blondes really do have more fun, the chilly months ahead just might be the perfect time to do it. Per Hair, cool-toned blonde shades can be perfect for wintertime. Luckily, there's a new wintry twist on blonde bombshells, and it's here to literally lighten up your look. Sure, most of us think about lightening our locks when the days are getting longer, and spring is coming rather than when temps are dropping. These days, though, something beauty gurus are calling "Alpine hair" has arrived. Not only is it pretty much a hair color trend that suits everyone, unlike basically every other shade of blonde out there, but it also works for the cooler months (via Glamour).

Its cool undertones make this blonde different, fresh, and fit for a snow day. Yes, if you're getting flashbacks to HBO's "House of the Dragon" and Daenerys Targaryen of "Game of Thrones" fame, you're definitely on the right track. According to Bblonde brand educator and hairstylist to the stars Jason Collier, "Alpine blonde is a totally cool-toned shade of blonde that suits all skin tones, hairstyles, and lengths. Think Scandi vibes. It's chic, minimalistic, and stands out even against the white of the slopes." Get ready to see this cool twist on a classic color everywhere this season.