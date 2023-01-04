The Bold And Beautiful Writer Finally Explains What Happened To Flo And Shauna Fulton

Actress Denise Richards, well-known for such films as "Starship Troopers," "Wild Things," and "The World is Not Enough," has also become a fan-favorite soap star. She started playing Shauna Fulton in 2019 on "The Bold and the Beautiful," mother to Florence "Flo" Fulton, played by Katrina Bowden. Bowden had previously stepped into the soap world briefly, playing Britney on "One Life to Live" in 2006. She joined "B&B" a few months before Richards and was involved in a baby swap scheme with Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Reese secretly put Hope's baby up for adoption to pay off his debts, and Flo posed as the child's mother, per Soap Central.

As Soaps recapped, Flo later rekindled her relationship with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), her former high school love, inspired by the fact that Wyatt had found his biological father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Flo's mother, Shauna, later came to town, worried that Bill — whom she had a fling with in Las Vegas years prior — was Flo's father, which would have made the young couple half-siblings! Luckily, a DNA test proved the late Storm Logan (William deVry) was Flo's father. Shauna had also advised Flo to keep quiet about the baby swap, though it was eventually revealed.

While Flo is currently engaged to Wyatt, she and Shauna haven't been seen on-screen for a while.