The Bold And Beautiful Writer Finally Explains What Happened To Flo And Shauna Fulton
Actress Denise Richards, well-known for such films as "Starship Troopers," "Wild Things," and "The World is Not Enough," has also become a fan-favorite soap star. She started playing Shauna Fulton in 2019 on "The Bold and the Beautiful," mother to Florence "Flo" Fulton, played by Katrina Bowden. Bowden had previously stepped into the soap world briefly, playing Britney on "One Life to Live" in 2006. She joined "B&B" a few months before Richards and was involved in a baby swap scheme with Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Reese secretly put Hope's baby up for adoption to pay off his debts, and Flo posed as the child's mother, per Soap Central.
As Soaps recapped, Flo later rekindled her relationship with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), her former high school love, inspired by the fact that Wyatt had found his biological father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Flo's mother, Shauna, later came to town, worried that Bill — whom she had a fling with in Las Vegas years prior — was Flo's father, which would have made the young couple half-siblings! Luckily, a DNA test proved the late Storm Logan (William deVry) was Flo's father. Shauna had also advised Flo to keep quiet about the baby swap, though it was eventually revealed.
While Flo is currently engaged to Wyatt, she and Shauna haven't been seen on-screen for a while.
Are Flo and Shauna returning to The Bold and the Beautiful?
Although fans thought Katrina Bowden and Denise Richards had been fired from "The Bold and the Beautiful," it turns out the actresses have just been busy with other projects. Soaps reported that in an interview with Soap Opera Digest, "The Bold and the Beautiful" executive producer Bradley Bell was asked about Shauna and Flo's possible return. Bell stated that both characters were "out there," adding that he had great admiration for the two. "I think the world of both actresses, and I'd love to plug them in," he continued, saying that if both women were available, "I'd be honored to have both of those characters and actresses back."
Shauna and Flo haven't been seen for a while, but they didn't leave town. Wyatt and Flo are still engaged, so fans are looking for closure on that storyline. Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has been dumped by the two women he loves, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), and Shauna always had a thing for him. It's possible a lonely Ridge could turn to Shauna for comfort.
According to Soaps Spoilers, fans are eagerly awaiting a full-time return of Shauna, and Flo can't be too far behind.