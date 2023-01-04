US Justice Department Decision Is A Big Win For Those Seeking Abortion Pills

When abortion bans started sweeping through states after Roe v. Wade was overturned, patients and providers began looking for abortion alternatives. The infrastructure for virtual healthcare was already in place — one of the positives to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic — and had been used to prescribe birth control and provide other reproductive services that did not require hands-on treatment, per The Washington Post.

Before the pandemic, PBS reports that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had ruled that mifepristone and misoprostol, which work together to terminate a pregnancy by affecting hormone levels in the body, could only be dispensed at certain medical facilities, citing safety concerns. But, early in 2021, through the Comstock Act, the FDA rolled back the rule on mifepristone — an essential medication that is prescribed for uses other than abortion, including fibroids, endometriosis, and brain tumors.

According to The New York Times, when combined with telehealth options, these changes made it so patients didn't even have to leave their homes to terminate a pregnancy — something secret abortion networks have been able to exploit in states where the procedure is banned.

In 2021, the Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion advocacy group, made a statement condemning the decision, saying that the "Biden administration ... weakened longstanding federal safety regulations against mail-order abortion drugs designed to protect women from serious health risks and potential abuse," per The New York Times.

Now, in a decision released on Jan. 3, 2023, the Justice Department has clarified exactly what the Comstock Act was meant to prohibit.