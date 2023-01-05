TikTok's 'Status Skin' Trend Will Simplify Your Makeup Routine

You're not alone if you scaled back your skincare routine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Referred to as skinimalism, the idea was to cut out unnecessary costs and steps to skincare while letting our beautiful, natural skin shine through. Pre-pandemic, makeup trends leaned heavily on all-over coverage, with airbrushing and contouring being everyone's favorite makeup hacks. But when lockdowns began, and we all started staying home, beauty priorities shifted.

Not only did consumer focus turn to skincare, but we approached buying our products more intentionally, no longer just throwing money at the most expensive, most involved beauty must-haves. As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo explained to CNN, "Not only was it time-consuming and potentially quite expensive, it also introduced a lot of irritants and conflicting formulations into people's skin routines."

Conversely, consumers are now treating skincare products like makeup, prioritizing proactive measures rather than trying to cover up our supposed imperfections (via Harper's Bazaar Arabia). People are also more likely to skin-cycle than have a 10-step routine, and, according to PopSugar, we're also more likely to have cosmetic procedures or surgery as a preventative measure, rather than a corrective one. While perfect skin isn't always easily obtainable, influencers and dermatologists alike all swear by "status skin" — a makeup trend that is meant to be a more subtle filter for your face.