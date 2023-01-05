Prince Harry Offers Cryptic Answer On Whether He'll Attend King Charles' Coronation

It's no secret that Prince Harry has been on the outs with the rest of the royal family for a while now, to the extent that it remains to be seen whether he and his wife Meghan Markle will even be invited to King Charles III's upcoming coronation. According to a family friend, the newly-crowned monarch is holding off until after the release of "Spare," the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir, in case his youngest son attacks Camilla Parker Bowles.

If Harry targets her, Charles won't be extending the invite. "Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public," the source told the Daily Beast. "He is incredibly protective of her ... It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla."

Another insider subsequently confirmed to The Telegraph that "all members of the family will be welcome," though it's unclear whether the royal defectors have actually received their invites yet — particularly given the fallout from the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries. In the meantime, Harry made it abundantly clear how he'd react if his father does reach out.