General Hospital Fans Express Frustration With Esme's Latest Storyline

For the last year and a half, the citizens of Port Charles on "General Hospital" have been terrorized by the latest town villain, Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). "GH" is known for its supervillains and evil characters, with Esme being the latest generation. She is the daughter of notorious serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (John Lindstrom) and career criminal Heather Webber (Alley Mills), making her a force to be reckoned with, via Soaps In Depth.

After things went south with boyfriend Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), Esme set her sights on his father, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). Esme took advantage of a turbulent situation between Nikolas and his estranged wife, Ave Jerome (Maura West), and the pair slept together. Following the reveal of their affair, Esme fell over the home's parapet, falling into the waters below. When she resurfaced, she announced to Nikolas that she was pregnant with his child.

Once Nikolas learned of Esme's pregnancy, he locked her away in her home. However, she recently escaped from her captivity, suffering hypothermia from falling into the cold water. After landing in the hospital, Esme was asked by authorities about what happened, but there was a significant problem facing her. To the disbelief of everyone involved, she claimed to have total amnesia, leaving her unaware of all the evil things Esme has done (via Soap Spoilers).