General Hospital Fans Express Frustration With Esme's Latest Storyline
For the last year and a half, the citizens of Port Charles on "General Hospital" have been terrorized by the latest town villain, Esme Prince (Avery Pohl). "GH" is known for its supervillains and evil characters, with Esme being the latest generation. She is the daughter of notorious serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (John Lindstrom) and career criminal Heather Webber (Alley Mills), making her a force to be reckoned with, via Soaps In Depth.
After things went south with boyfriend Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), Esme set her sights on his father, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). Esme took advantage of a turbulent situation between Nikolas and his estranged wife, Ave Jerome (Maura West), and the pair slept together. Following the reveal of their affair, Esme fell over the home's parapet, falling into the waters below. When she resurfaced, she announced to Nikolas that she was pregnant with his child.
Once Nikolas learned of Esme's pregnancy, he locked her away in her home. However, she recently escaped from her captivity, suffering hypothermia from falling into the cold water. After landing in the hospital, Esme was asked by authorities about what happened, but there was a significant problem facing her. To the disbelief of everyone involved, she claimed to have total amnesia, leaving her unaware of all the evil things Esme has done (via Soap Spoilers).
Esme's memory loss isn't going over well with fans
Esme Prince is officially out of Nikolas Cassadine's clutches and in the safety of General Hospital. However, before falling off the radar last year, she was a wanted woman for a litany of crimes, including all the murder and misery plaguing Port Charles. Naturally, PCPD Detective Dante Falconerri (Dominic Zamprogna) didn't waste time questioning her about her whereabouts for the last few months. Unfortunately for Dante (and viewers), Esme claimed to have no idea who she is or what's happened to her, leaving viewers furious.
Legions of annoyed fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in Esme's latest storyline. One disgruntled viewer tweeted, "Oh no. More amnesia. Heather as the Hook. Would have preferred the Deputy Mayor. I may need to take a break for a few months." Another fan echoed that sentiment, writing, "Evil twins and memory loss. Recycle and repeat. I was hoping for something new and a little more creative for the new year."
However, not everyone is taking it out solely on the characters. One viewer is blaming the writing team for this plot, tweeting, "Ugh!! So predictable! Amnesia?? Give me a freaking break! Fire the writers!" Another fan isn't just fed up with Esme but tired of many storylines currently playing out. They said, "So annoyed Esme doesn't remember anything, annoyed Britt died, annoyed Heather is the hook."