Prince Harry Discusses His Own Racial Biases In New Interview

The subject of Meghan Markle's race has been a disturbingly hot topic, particularly for the British tabloids, ever since she first went public as Prince Harry's girlfriend. Indeed, as Stylist reported at the time, when they began dating and the press piled on the former "Suits" star for having the audacity to be a mixed-race American divorcée, the Duke of Sussex made an unprecedented public statement condemning their noxious behavior and defending his future wife.

Harry called out everything from "the smear on the front page of a national newspaper" to "the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments." Sadly, despite his desperate pleas, nothing changed. And, after the Sussexes defected from the royal family in January 2020, they confirmed the racist abuse Meghan suffered from the tabloids was a huge part of their decision-making (via Vogue).

Likewise, the celebrity couple also revealed that ignorant comments were made by an unnamed member of The Firm about the color of their son, Archie's, skin, per The Sun. However, with the release of Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare," on the horizon, he's tackling his own dodgy past behavior, with the prince acknowledging in the process that he wasn't always as progressive as he would've liked.