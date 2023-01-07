Prince Harry Discloses Cold Way He Learned Of The Queen's Death

The heartbreaking passing of England's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, sent shockwaves across the world. Members of the public poured out into the streets of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations around the globe after the news broke of her passing. From Canada to New Zealand, the queen was honored and remembered fondly as the New Elizabethan era came to an end.

Of course, no one felt the queen's loss more deeply than her family. From the moment the news broke that Queen Elizabeth II's doctors were seriously concerned about her health, the royal family rushed to be by her side at her Balmoral Castle residence (via Insider). The queen's children were there when she died, as well as Prince William, then the Duke of Cambridge.

Sadly, not every member of the royal family got to be by the matriarch's side as she passed away at the age of 96. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was unable to make it in time to see his beloved grandmother before she died, though he was in England and able to travel to Balmoral. Now, he is opening up about the heartbreaking way he learned of the queen's death in his new memoir, "Spare."