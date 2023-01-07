TikTok Eyeliner Hack Makes It Easy To Get The Perfect Winged Look

Seen on beauty icons from Marilyn Monroe to Maddy Perez of "Euphoria," the winged eyeliner is a classic for a reason. The swoop elongates your lash line, making your eyes look wider, according to Vogue. It's a simple eyeliner shape that works well over most kinds of eyeshadow, and there are plenty of twists to put on the look, from double wings to the reverse cat-eye.

Of course, applying winged eyeliner comes with definite challenges. If your eyeliner's not symmetrically applied on each eye, you risk looking lopsided. Which has given rise to a whole host of tips and tricks for that perfect winged lid. Maybe you've used a makeup removal wipe like an eraser to get the shape right. A sticky note as a ruler to guide your pencil? TikTok's all over it that eyeliner trick.

But if you're focusing on speed above all, a new TikTok eyeliner hack has emerged.