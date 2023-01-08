Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton Showed Subtle Sign Of Rage At Meeting With Meghan Markle
With the launch of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," the former senior royal is busy with his press tour. No doubt, this is launching the royal family into renewed terror. Not only did Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" drop some bombshells, but Harry's memoir and myriad interviews are leaving little to the imagination about the once-mysterious workings of the royal family. There is no shortage of startling revelations in Harry's memoir. He writes about a fight between him and brother Prince William, he opens up about retracing Princess Diana's last night, and he claims that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi uniform.
Harry has also discussed his relationship with his sister-in-law, Catherine, and Meghan Markle's relationship with her. Not only did Harry write about this in his memoir, he also spoke about it with Tom Bradby in an interview for ITV on January 8. Catherine gave birth to Prince Louis one month before Harry and Meghan's May 2018 wedding and during the wedding planning, the two women had that famous row. At the time, it was reported that Meghan made Catherine cry over the bridesmaids outfits, per Page Six. Later, during Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan claimed Catherine made her cry. Harry told Bradby that the two couples were expected to unite, essentially creating the "fab four," as the British press dubbed them. However, Harry said that the term created "competition" and therefore a little tension.
Kate was gripping the edges of her chair, Harry claims
Following the 2018 incident between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the two women, along with Prince Harry and Prince William, tried to patch things up. In a voiceover from Tom Bradby during his January 8 interview with Prince Harry, he says, "At one stage, Harry recounts a clear-the-air meeting involving him, William, Kate, and Meghan. It seems to have gone so badly wrong that he describes Kate as gripping the edges of the leather chair so tightly that her fingers were white." That account was recalled for the book.
As Page Six reported from "Spare," Kate said: "You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!" Bradby went on to discuss the nature of their conversation. "Kate says she's owed an apology from Meghan who previously put a moment of Kate's forgetfulness down to so-called baby brain," he said. "According to Harry, Kate tells Meghan they're not close enough to talk that way and William says, 'That's not what's done here in Britain.' The meeting ends awkwardly, with a hug of sorts."
It certainly didn't sound like the air was cleared. Harry also spoke to Bradby about his family's reaction to Meghan. "I don't think they were ever expecting me to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan, who had, you know, a very successful career," he admitted. "There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning."