Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton Showed Subtle Sign Of Rage At Meeting With Meghan Markle

Following the 2018 incident between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the two women, along with Prince Harry and Prince William, tried to patch things up. In a voiceover from Tom Bradby during his January 8 interview with Prince Harry, he says, "At one stage, Harry recounts a clear-the-air meeting involving him, William, Kate, and Meghan. It seems to have gone so badly wrong that he describes Kate as gripping the edges of the leather chair so tightly that her fingers were white." That account was recalled for the book.

As Page Six reported from "Spare," Kate said: "You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!" Bradby went on to discuss the nature of their conversation. "Kate says she's owed an apology from Meghan who previously put a moment of Kate's forgetfulness down to so-called baby brain," he said. "According to Harry, Kate tells Meghan they're not close enough to talk that way and William says, 'That's not what's done here in Britain.' The meeting ends awkwardly, with a hug of sorts."

It certainly didn't sound like the air was cleared. Harry also spoke to Bradby about his family's reaction to Meghan. "I don't think they were ever expecting me to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan, who had, you know, a very successful career," he admitted. "There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning."