Prince Harry Takes Firm Stance On Lady Susan Hussey Controversy

Lady Susan Hussey, who was a longtime lady-in-waiting for the late Queen Elizabeth II, became an international topic in November 2022 when she attended a Violence Against Women and Girls event hosted by Camila, Queen Consort. Hussey spoke with Ngozi Fulani, founder and chief executive of the charity Sistah Spice, and repeatedly asked Fulani, who was born in Britain, where she was from. "No, what part of Africa are YOU from?" Hussey asked, per the Independent, in a long string of unsolicited questions. Hussey, who is a godmother to Prince William, later met with Fulani in person to apologize for the encounter. In addition to an apology, Hussey resigned from the palace.

In response to this, the palace issued a statement, saying that Hussey's comments were "unacceptable and deeply regrettable," per the BBC. Hussey's comments were made while Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were in Boston and a spokesperson of William's said that "racism has no place in our society," per the Daily Mail. Considering the fact that Prince Harry has become an outspoken voice on the royal family, with both his Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and his memoir "Spare," people also looked to him to see what his comments would be about the situation. He was surprisingly lax.