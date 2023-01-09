Ronald Reagan's Daughter Patti Davis Offers Haunting Words Of Caution To Prince Harry

Patti Davis praised the virtue of silence and urged Prince Harry to do the same in an opinion piece for The New York Times on January 7, 2023. Davis aired her family's dirty laundry in the 1992 memoir "The Way I See It." However, Davis goes so far as to say she wishes she hadn't written the book and urged readers not to buy it. Sympathetically, Davis said that she understood Harry's desire to tell the truth and feel understood. However, she ultimately feels such books are unfair to the people being written about as it doesn't allow them to share their own version of events.

"Of course, people generally don't respond well to being embarrassed and exposed in public," Davis wrote. "And in the ensuing years, I've learned something about truth: It's way more complicated than it seems when we're young. There isn't just one truth, our truth — the other people who inhabit our story have their truths as well."

She claimed that while Prince William may have hit Harry during a fight, Harry hit back through "Spare." She said that Harry's wish for family reconciliation will be that much farther away thanks to his writing, the many interviews, and the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

"People are always going to be curious about famous families... But not everything needs to be shared, a truth that silence can teach," Davis wrote. Will Harry regret "Spare?" Only time will tell. Davis regretted her book but was eventually able to achieve reconciliation with her family.

"I needed to run away to come home," she told USA Today. Perhaps the same will be true for Harry.