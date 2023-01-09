What We Know About Morphe's Sudden Store Closures

If you spent any time on TikTok over the holidays, you may have seen a viral video or two in which employees of cosmetic brand Morphe's U.S.-based stores complained of being let go with little to no notice (via NBC News). In these videos, employees claimed the company, which was founded in California in 2008 (via Makeup Alley), had not provided their team members with transparency as to what was going on with what appeared to be holiday season layoffs.

The videos left many fans of the brand confused and frustrated. Then, on January 5, Morphe itself took to Twitter to finally make a formal announcement regarding the layoffs and rumored store closures. The tweet read, "We have made the difficult decision to close all Morphe stores in the U.S. We are forever grateful to our store teams for their passion, talent and dedication over the years." The brand's Twitter account then followed up with a second tweet, which said, "Customers can continue to shop Morphe online and at select retailers. Morphe stores outside the U.S. will remain open."

All 42 Morphe storefronts in the U.S. are officially closing.