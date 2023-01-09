Say Goodbye To Dry Lips With The Ultra-Hydrating Lip Basting Method

Dry skin seems to be an unavoidable evil during the winter months. But, while it's often associated with colder temperatures, that isn't the only cause. As the Mayo Clinic explains, if you have drier skin, it can be caused by "cold or dry weather, sun damage, harsh soaps, and overbathing." You might find that your skin is cracking, peeling, or just super itchy. These are all symptoms of that exposure to the causes listed above.

If you have dry skin, don't worry — it's a pretty common occurrence for many people and can often have a simple solution, such as using a really great moisturizer (via Cleveland Clinic). You could also try the viral TikTok hack known as skin flooding.

The lips are one of the more likely areas individuals deal with being drier. Although it can sometimes be a rather painful experience, there's a new trend that will help solve your problem.