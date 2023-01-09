Prince Harry Addresses Rumors Queen Elizabeth Was Angry He Left The Royal Family

In an interview with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" regarding his upcoming memoir, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, explained that leaving the U.K. and stepping down as a senior royal was not his first choice. He said that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, originally asked to split their time and duties, but this plan was rejected in lieu of their ultimate move away from royal life.

Strahan asked about Queen Elizabeth II's feelings about this change, saying, "Recently you lost your grandmother ... did she ever express that she was upset at you?" In response, Harry asked "For what?" to which Strahan clarified, "For wanting to change your role within the family." Harry answered, "No."

Harry explained, "My grandmother and I had a very good relationship. It was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her. She knew what was going on, she knew how hard it was." He added, "She never said to me that she was angry. I think she was sad that it had got to that point."

It's safe to say that Queen Elizabeth II would likely have felt the same about the other claims Prince Harry makes in "Spare."