Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Is Torn Between Worlds In Feud With Prince William - Exclusive

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has been making the rounds to promote his memoir "Spare," set for release on January 10. Selections from the book have already leaked, and in it, he reveals a physical altercation between him and his brother Prince William, that Kate Middleton wanted an apology from Meghan Markle for a comment she made before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding, and that he and Prince William didn't want their father to marry Camilla Parker Bowles.

Prince Harry is no stranger to high-profile interviews; the interview he and Meghan Markle conducted with Oprah was watched by over 17 million people, according to Forbes. He was by himself, however, for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, and in the U.K., he spoke at length with Tom Bradby for ITV.

Of course, there are many layers to Harry's revelations, especially where it pertains to Prince William. To help us The List spoke with Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: 7 Keys to Unlock the Speaker Within" about what Prince Harry's language in the "60 Minutes" interview said about how he's feeling about older brother Prince William.