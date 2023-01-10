The Versatile Wardrobe Basic Shaping Up To Be The Trendiest Piece Of 2023

This year is sure to give us plenty of new fashion and beauty trends to explore. According to The Zoe Report, one of the fashion trends that will completely take over 2023 is way simpler than you might think. In fact, you probably already have it in your closet.

"When thinking of building your new year wardrobe, a crisp button-down is an essential. What the relaxed blazer has been for outfitting in the last several years, the shirt will become in 2023," explained Noelle Sciacca, The RealReal Senior Fashion Lead. "Whether it's classic white or banker blue, an oversized button-down is a versatile wear-with-everything piece that can easily be dressed up or down, layered in innumerable ways or stand out on its own."

Yes –– the classic button-down shirt is ready to take 2023 by storm, and if you're ready to hop on this easy, effortless trend, there are plenty of ways to do it. From easy breezy to pretty and polished, the button-down shirt can fit your every mood. We've got all the ways to rock your button-down this year and look incredibly chic doing it.