Mauve Is The Hair Color Trend You're About To See Everywhere

The subtle yet fashionable tone of mauve makes it the best fit for anyone in any season. Hair colorist Hannah Edelman was the first to hop on the trend, dubbing her brown and purple color creation chocolate-mauve. The stylist and owner of Brush in Hand shares with Allure that her color technique goes along with "the natural light-dark placement" of hair strands. For Edelman, it's the perfect coloring skill that makes this mauve look stand out. She says, "I think that's what makes this toe the line of natural and unnatural."

The mauve hair trend offers contrast but is not as drastic as the color-blocking hairstyle trend. Speaking to Popsugar, celebrity hairstylist Angelina Murphy explains that "mauve color is achieved by using a gloss that creates flecks of warm and cool tones at the same time while adding shine to the hair" The extensions specialist raves mauve for being soft and subtle. However, the mellow hair color is not one-noted. The glossiness of mauve adds shine to your hair while highlighting its other tones. Murphy recommends mauve for those with gold hues in their features, as the hair color will automatically accentuate their face. However, the warm and cool dimensionality of mauve— along with its softness — complements anyone daring to dye their hair.