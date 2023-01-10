Sister Wives' Kody And Meri Brown Finally Break Silence On Whether There's Hope For Reconciliation
It's official, reality star Kody Brown, who shares his family's plural lifestyle on TLC's hit show "Sister Wives," is now in a monogamous relationship following the recent separations from three of his wives. Fans of the show were shocked when it was announced that his third wife, Christine Brown, chose to leave the family. It wasn't long until Kody revealed what we suspected all along about his relationship with his second wife, Janelle Brown. The pair made it public that they had chosen to separate not long after Christine left (via People). After Christine and Janelle chose to exit the family, Kody was left with two wives, Meri and Robyn Brown.
Fans of "Sister Wives" have been watching this unfold in the most recent season. During the bombshell tell-all episode, Meri, Kody's first wife, made it clear that she was struggling in their partnership, and confirmed that their relationship was over after seeing a clip where Kody shared he did not consider himself married to her any longer (via E! News).
Now, the couple has issued a joint statement confirming their separation, and whether or not they see themselves reconnecting in the future.
Kody and Meri issued a joint statement about their separation
Although People's original report of Kody and Meri Brown's split was premature, it was confirmed today that the pair have decided to separate. An official statement was made on Kody's Twitter.
"In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way, at our own time," the statement read, further detailing their effort to save their marriage but ultimately deciding that parting ways were in their best interests. "We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love."
Meri took to Instagram to share her side of the story, writing, "Today I reclaim my power. Last month's article by the 'reputable' People Magazine quoting me as saying that I had 'confirmed' that Kody and I had separated was a complete lie. The information, content, and timing was inaccurate and was based on a highly edited version of events that had been filmed months prior."
She added, "There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told. But for now, I know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody."
It appears the former couple hopes to move forward peacefully with one another, and Kody's statement reveals they are open to healing the relationship.