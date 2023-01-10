Sister Wives' Kody And Meri Brown Finally Break Silence On Whether There's Hope For Reconciliation

It's official, reality star Kody Brown, who shares his family's plural lifestyle on TLC's hit show "Sister Wives," is now in a monogamous relationship following the recent separations from three of his wives. Fans of the show were shocked when it was announced that his third wife, Christine Brown, chose to leave the family. It wasn't long until Kody revealed what we suspected all along about his relationship with his second wife, Janelle Brown. The pair made it public that they had chosen to separate not long after Christine left (via People). After Christine and Janelle chose to exit the family, Kody was left with two wives, Meri and Robyn Brown.

Fans of "Sister Wives" have been watching this unfold in the most recent season. During the bombshell tell-all episode, Meri, Kody's first wife, made it clear that she was struggling in their partnership, and confirmed that their relationship was over after seeing a clip where Kody shared he did not consider himself married to her any longer (via E! News).

Now, the couple has issued a joint statement confirming their separation, and whether or not they see themselves reconnecting in the future.