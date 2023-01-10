Jill Duggar Dillard's New Picture Of Her Son Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing
There is no denying that the Duggars — made famous by TLC's hit reality shows profiling their large family, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" — live an unconventional lifestyle. The heads of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don't believe in birth control and have prioritized expanding their family. They also make their children follow some strict rules within their home, according to The Things).
As their children get older, some have decided to pave their own way outside of the regulations enforced by their parents. No Duggar has stepped further outside of her family's boundaries than Jill Duggar Dillard. Not only has she made unconventional style choices — such as wearing bathing suits and getting her nose pierced, but she also has spoken out against her father's controlling ways, which has put a strain on her relationship with her parents (via The U.S. Sun).
She is choosing to raise her own three sons in a less oppressive way than she was brought up. However, a new photo posted to her Instagram account has fans wondering if she is now incorporating a piece of her upbringing into her boys' lives.
Jill's new post has fans wondering if she is homeschooling her kids
Jill Duggar Dillard has strayed away from many of the strict rules she was forced to follow as a child. While there was no television in her home, although the family was featured on a TLC show of their own, Dillard allows her children to watch TV (per Us Weekly).
Another major change she's made as a parent is allowing her children to attend public school, having been homeschooled by Michelle Duggar, as the Daily Mail reported. Photos were snapped of the former reality star shopping for school supplies with her eldest son, Israel, as well as the adorable first day of school pictures posted from 2020. However, a recent post on her Instagram has fans wondering if she decided to homeschool the boys after all.
The photo showed Israel drawing on the window with dry-erase markers. The caption read, "We like to try and make learning fun when we can!" She continued, "We write on the windows with dry-erase markers sometimes to reinforce concepts."
Fans quickly took to the comments to ask if she was now homeschooling the kids. Some fans replied that Dillard was indeed teaching her kids from their home, but she has not confirmed or denied the allegations.
Dillard posted a photo of herself doing school work with her middle child, Samuel, last year, but he was just 4 years old at the time. However, these recent posts have fans assuming she switched her boys to homeschooling.