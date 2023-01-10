Jill Duggar Dillard's New Picture Of Her Son Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing

There is no denying that the Duggars — made famous by TLC's hit reality shows profiling their large family, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" — live an unconventional lifestyle. The heads of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don't believe in birth control and have prioritized expanding their family. They also make their children follow some strict rules within their home, according to The Things).

As their children get older, some have decided to pave their own way outside of the regulations enforced by their parents. No Duggar has stepped further outside of her family's boundaries than Jill Duggar Dillard. Not only has she made unconventional style choices — such as wearing bathing suits and getting her nose pierced, but she also has spoken out against her father's controlling ways, which has put a strain on her relationship with her parents (via The U.S. Sun).

She is choosing to raise her own three sons in a less oppressive way than she was brought up. However, a new photo posted to her Instagram account has fans wondering if she is now incorporating a piece of her upbringing into her boys' lives.