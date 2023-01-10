The Historic Diversity At 2023 Golden Globes Has Fans Emotional

Around this time every year, movie and TV fans alike tune into the Golden Globe Awards in hopes of seeing their favorite actors and artists take home that special accolade.

During this year's Golden Globes, BIPOC people led nominations in both television and film, which hasn't always been the case for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association-run ceremony. In 2021, many spoke out against The Hollywood Foreign Press Association because out of then-87 HFPA members, none were Black (via USA Today).

It was simply something that couldn't be ignored, with the host of the 2023 Golden Globes, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, poking fun at the irony that he, a Black gay man, was hosting to deflect from the controversy of 2021's Golden Globes, according to Rolling Stone.

However, many fans believe that the age-old awards ceremony may be turning a new leaf, because non-white awardees are making history — and it's been a long time coming, according to some Twitter users.