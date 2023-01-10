The Historic Diversity At 2023 Golden Globes Has Fans Emotional
Around this time every year, movie and TV fans alike tune into the Golden Globe Awards in hopes of seeing their favorite actors and artists take home that special accolade.
During this year's Golden Globes, BIPOC people led nominations in both television and film, which hasn't always been the case for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association-run ceremony. In 2021, many spoke out against The Hollywood Foreign Press Association because out of then-87 HFPA members, none were Black (via USA Today).
It was simply something that couldn't be ignored, with the host of the 2023 Golden Globes, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, poking fun at the irony that he, a Black gay man, was hosting to deflect from the controversy of 2021's Golden Globes, according to Rolling Stone.
However, many fans believe that the age-old awards ceremony may be turning a new leaf, because non-white awardees are making history — and it's been a long time coming, according to some Twitter users.
The 80th Golden Globes is a win for Black and Asian communities
In early 2021, Variety reported that three Black actors won a Golden Globe, which hadn't happened since 2007. At this year's 80th Golden Globe Awards, BIPOC actors in leading and supporting categories continued making history, leaving some fans reeling from emotions.
The night started with its first award category, best supporting actor in a motion picture, for which "Everything Everywhere All At Once" co-star Ke Huy Quan took home the trophy. He is the first Vietnamese actor to win in the category, and social media posts poured in about what the historic win means to the Asian community (via Decider). "If you're an Asian American artist trying to do the damn thing then Ke Huy Quan's speech hits extra hard," one user tweeted.
Later on in the evening, Quan's co-star Michelle Yeoh won for best actress in a musical or comedy motion picture. She is the only Malaysian in the awards show's 80-year history to win a Golden Globe (via The Star).
Black Twitter users also tweeted about the importance of winners like Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams from "Abbott Elementary" and Angela Bassett from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" taking home the award in their respective categories. "THIS IS BLACK HISTORY TONIGHT," one user tweeted photos of Brunson, Williams, Bassett, and Zendaya, who won for her role in "Euphoria."
One user remarked that Black women in particular continue to create groundbreaking moments in the entertainment industry: "Marvel finally gets an actor Golden Globe because of a Black woman!!"