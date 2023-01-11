General Hospital Fans Are Ready For Carly To Face Justice When Willow's Secret Is Revealed

The feud between Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital" began when Carly learned that the psychotic Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was Nina's daughter after the villain plunged into a ravine. Carly and Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) initially covered up Nelle's apparent death and also figured out that Nelle was Nina's long-lost daughter, while Carly chose to keep that a secret as well, per Soaps.com. When the truth came out about Nelle's maternity, Nina was devastated.

Disheartened that she never got to know her daughter, Nina went to the town of Nixon Falls to mourn. There, she found Carly's presumed dead husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), alive and well but suffering from amnesia (as soap characters are wont to do). Nina tried calling Carly to tell her, but Carly was so rude to her on the phone that Nina kept Sonny's existence to herself (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet). That secret also eventually came out, making Carly vindictive toward Nina.

When she learned that Nina had actually given birth to two babies, and the second was Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), Carly didn't reveal it, in retaliation for Nina not disclosing that Sonny was alive, per Soaps Spoilers. According to Celebrating the Soaps, when Willow learned she had leukemia, she didn't even tell her husband, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), which understandably angered "GH" fans. Now, Willow needs a bone marrow transplant, and it's only a matter of time before Carly must come clean to save her.