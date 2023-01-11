King Charles' Former Media Secretary Weighs In On Prince Harry's Chances Of Reconciliation

In her interview with "Good Morning America," Kristina Kyriacou praised the senior royals' approach to the allegations against them, saying, "I have to say, I think the strategy of saying nothing and remaining silent at this moment is serving them all very, very well. I think it's difficult for any member of the royal family to go about reconciliation when trust has been broken" (via Twitter).

As for Prince Harry, Kyriacou believes he's gotten in over his head. She explains, "I really, truly believe that Harry has got in further than he ever wanted to get in. Hopefully, in the fullness of time, the British public will understand that. But equally, I think it will take a long time to forget how he has blown the lid on a family, they haven't always got things right, but they had tried to serve the public."

She went on to mention, "I think it will be hard for Harry to recover." In the end, though, Kyriacou believes there's hope for a peaceful future. She says, "The king is not a spiteful person. The king has an enormous amount of compassion and empathy. The king adores his sons and his darling boy, Harry, and he will not ignore him. He will never stop loving him. And hopefully, in the fullness of time, as in any family, rifts will heal."