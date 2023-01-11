Iridescent Metallic Looks From The Golden Globes 2023 To Recreate Right Now
The Golden Globes are one of the winter awards shows that bring out some of the most iconic fashion choices of the year. All the best-dressed stars at the 2023 Golden Globes had us in awe, and it was clear that one major style theme ruled the night — aside from Barbiecore, which also dominated in its own way. Some A-listers took inspiration from the award show's name, opting for gold, sparkling, and shimmering looks. From gowns to accessories to makeup, gold and metallics dominated the 2023 Golden Globes, and our favorite stars were shining (literally!) on the red carpet.
While not all of us can afford dresses designed by style royalty, we can certainly embody the spirit of these glittering Hollywood ensembles. Whether you want to try more colorful metallic pieces or go full-send on a bedazzling outfit paired with shimmering makeup, these are the Golden Globes-inspired metallic looks to make your style shine.
This glimmering gold blazer will add some spice to your simple 'fits
Many stars chose to wear the award show's namesake color at the Golden Globes, but it was Jennifer Hudson's dress that had us in awe. Hudson was one of the A-list presenters at the 2023 ceremony, and she looked radiant in her gold-studded dress. To feel golden yourself, check out this sequin blazer from Bloomingdales, which is currently listed at less than $80. Whether paired with simple black slacks and a black tank or a timeless white dress, this dazzling gold blazer will make your going-out looks stand out in the best possible way.
Make your eyes pop with some inner eye colorful, glittering shadow
Don't feel the need to purchase a new wardrobe to recreate looks inspired by the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Sheryl Lee Ralph looked lovely as ever in her metallic purple dress, and we think this glittering color would look excellent on you, too. Danessa Myricks Beauty has a gorgeous violet liquid eye shadow that's a perfect dupe for Ralph's gown hue. "Twin Flames – Adore U" is a multi-chrome, high-impact liquid eye shadow that will make your eyes glitter just like Ralph's dark dress. You don't need to apply much to get the most out of this product — even a few dabs on the inner corner will be enough to make your eyes truly pop.
Literally shine with this metallic mini dress
Sometimes we want to add a fun dress to our collection, especially if we're planning a girls' trip or a night out on the town. We took inspiration from Jen Statsky's iridescent metallic dark silver gown from the 2023 Golden Globes for this next affordable and stylish dress. Urban Outfitter's "Kristy Disco Metallic Mini Dress" shines like Statsky's beautiful, long-silhouetted gown. Whether you're attending an award show or a holiday party for your office, you'll feel like a star in this shining dress.
Get that everyday glow with this bronze makeup look
For a more everyday kind of look, we're pulling from Kerry Condon's 2023 Golden Globe makeup for inspiration. Her stylist made sure that the high points of her face popped with some well-placed bronzer. A good bronzer is key to every makeup collection and when you use it creatively, you can also channel that Hollywood glow. Casey Gore on Instagram chose a different route, opting for an Ellis Faas Cosmetic eye pen to achieve metallic gold detailing on her eyelids and cheekbones. It's a super simple option that's even easier to replicate at home.
No Golden Globe? We'd settle for these gold nails
Some of your favorite actors from television and the silver screen walked away with their own Golden Globes at the 2023 award ceremony. However, we're guessing that you probably don't have a lovely gold statue (or two) to hold in your hands. So, you haven't won a Golden Globe? Same here! But we can achieve that same stunning look with these gold chrome nails by Luxa Polish. Your nails will shimmer with a polish like this, and it's perfect for any occasion or time of year.
Channel Li Jun Li's sparkling gown with this white eyeshadow
"Babylon" breakout star Li Jun Li had one of the best overall ensembles from the 2023 Golden Globes. At a winter award show, she kept with the season and donned a white sequin gown that was complimented by delicate silver jewelry. Embrace the season just like Li with this KIKO Milano Long Lasting Eyeshadow Stick in white. As shown in their Instagram post, you can apply this eyeshadow stick on the lid and under the eye to achieve a popping glow within a few short minutes!
This affordable sequin dress is the perfect homage to Angela Bassett's outfit
Angela Bassett had one of the most sparkling gowns of the night on January 10. An icon in her own right, Bassett took home one of the first awards of the evening while wearing a high-neck silver sequin gown. To pay homage to Bassett's Golden Globes look, check out this plus-size Nasty Gal Sequin Halter Neck Mini Dress. Plus, you can enjoy this look on a budget, as its current list price is marked at less than $40.