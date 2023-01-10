Barbiecore Dominating The Golden Globes Proves There's No Escaping The Trend In 2023

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards embraced the Barbiecore fashion trend. Many stars showed up to the ceremony wearing different shades of pink. Of course, Margot Robbie, the star of the "Barbie" movie, came dressed for the part (per Marie Claire Australia). Her long blonde hair and gorgeous pink mermaid-style gown looked like she had just stepped off the set as Barbie herself.

Even men got involved in the trend, with Seth Rogen showing up to the awards in a bubblegum pink suit. It was a fan-favorite look, with one fan commenting on Twitter, "[U]nbelievably dashing man Seth Rogen is."

Billy Porter, who never disappoints on the runway, took his iconic tuxedo dress that debuted four years ago at the Oscars and gave it a Barbiecore upgrade (via Page Six). Instead of the classic black he originally rocked, this year's gown was magenta. We later learned during the ceremony that Ryan Murphy had asked him to wear the original gown as he presented him with the Carol Burnett lifetime achievement award, but it was in a museum. So, the look got a pink revival instead.

Even Chloe Flower, the pianist of the night, was wearing a pink behind her instrument tonight. It looks like Barbiecore will continue to trend into 2023.