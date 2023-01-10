All The Best Dressed Stars At The 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are finally back, and so are the looks. The 80th Golden Globe Awards have been a long-anticipated event. We adored the best dress stars at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, and it has been two years since we have had the chance to see what the most iconic television and film actors have donned on the Globes' red carpet. After the organization behind the Golden Globes faced controversy in 2021, the awards show did not air in 2022. In fact, only two celebrities attended the Golden Globes in 2022. But the Globes — and all the stars we love — are here once again.

With some of Hollywood's most beloved stars presenting at this year's ceremony — including Jennifer Coolidge, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hilary Swank, and Ana de Armas — fans are stoked to finally their favorites on the Golden Globes' stage (per CNN). But before that, viewers had their eyes peeled for the best looks that these A-listers had to offer.