All The Best Dressed Stars At The 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are finally back, and so are the looks. The 80th Golden Globe Awards have been a long-anticipated event. We adored the best dress stars at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, and it has been two years since we have had the chance to see what the most iconic television and film actors have donned on the Globes' red carpet. After the organization behind the Golden Globes faced controversy in 2021, the awards show did not air in 2022. In fact, only two celebrities attended the Golden Globes in 2022. But the Globes — and all the stars we love — are here once again.
With some of Hollywood's most beloved stars presenting at this year's ceremony — including Jennifer Coolidge, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hilary Swank, and Ana de Armas — fans are stoked to finally their favorites on the Golden Globes' stage (per CNN). But before that, viewers had their eyes peeled for the best looks that these A-listers had to offer.
Li Jun Li's bejeweled A-line has us in awe
"Babylon" breakout actor Li Jun Li served one of the most bedazzling looks of the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, Li starred in Damien Chazelle's latest film that captures the stories of silent film-era actors, according to People. Li allowed for her studded white dress to be the star of her outfit. We especially loved the attention to detail with the change in the sparkles' sizes closer to the bottom of the dress. She styled her gown with a classy slicked-back bun, neutral makeup, and diamond jewelry. Just like her performance in "Babylon," Li had all of us hooked. She proved that diamonds truly are a girl's best friend when it comes to the red carpet.
Jenna Ortega channeled her inner goddess
Jenna Ortega never fails to bring some of the most gorgeous looks among this next generation of Hollywood stars. Ortega, the star of Tim Burton's "Wednesday" on Netflix, had fans obsessed with the latest adaptation of the beloved "The Addams Family" tale. And she once again has us obsessing. Ortega styled her hair in a trendy wolf-cut, a burgeoning haircut that has taken Gen Z by storm. But it was her flowy, cut-out dress by Gucci that had our jaws on the floor in the best way. The petite actor paired her tan dress with dazzling silver platform heels. To complement her gown, Ortega added an array of silver and gold necklaces. After gracing the red carpet, Ortega took the Golden Globes stage as a presenter, and we just could not get enough.
Daisy Edgar Jones looked stunning in this black, lacy mermaid silhouette
"Where The Crawdads Sing" and "Normal People" actor Daisy Edgar Jones kept it classy with her look to the 80th Golden Globe Awards. From head to toe, Jones took the honor of wearing one of the most elegant ensembles of the night. Curtain bangs tucked behind her ears, Jones had her chestnut brown hair tied in a lovely low bun. She added a timeless red lip, which complemented the modern silhouette of her black, lacy mermaid gown. Nominated for her performance in the limited television show "Under The Banner Of Heaven," we think that Jones won the night when it comes to having the most classic look.
Hollywood icon Angela Bassett was shining during this year's Golden Globes
What is not to love about Angela Bassett? A Hollywood legend in her own right, Bassett once again had our attention at this year's Golden Globes Award. Bassett made history with her win as Queen Ramonda in Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (per Variety). But before Bassett took the stage to accept her historic award, she had us in awe on the red carpet. Bassett wore a silver high-neck A-line dress. Its detailed sparkles lit up all those blessed to be in Bassett's presence. It's clear that Angela Bassett is a queen in more ways than one.
Domee Shi's bright pink suit should be the new girl boss uniform
We adored Domee Shi's take on the feminine pantsuit. The Chinese-Canadian filmmaker was the creative mind behind Pixar's "Turning Red," according to Vanity Fair. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Shi explained how she is committed to "girl nerdiness." That may be true, but we see more girl boss than "nerdiness" in her lovely and powerful bright pink pantsuit. The oversized jacket looked both comfortable and stylish, showing that Shi was prepared to take a risk and try a trendier fashion choice for the Golden Globes red carpet.
Better Call Saul star Rhae Seehorn brought spring flowers to this winter awards show
Few A-listers decided to don floral designs at this year's Golden Globes, but Rhae Seehorn was up to the challenge. Seehorn bloomed in this long-sleeve black sequins gowned that featured pink and red flower designs. Her red lips perfectly matched the deep hues of the sparkling flowers. While we loved seeing Seehorn at the 80th installment of the Golden Globes, it was a bittersweet event for her and the cast of "Better Call Saul." In a red carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Seehorn said that she "cried" and "bawled her eyes out" after the final season wrap of "Better Call Saul." We hope that her reunion with the cast was as beautiful as her look.
Laverne Cox looked gorgeous in this vintage blue gown
Laverne Cox graced the Golden Globes red carpet in this lovely vintage Dior gown (per Town & Country). All we can say: blue is definitely her color. Sparkles were a major theme of the night, and Cox added her own twist by dazzling us with silver asymmetrical designs on this form-fitting silhouette. Cox embodied the vintage aesthetic with bouncy blonde curls reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. Classy as ever, Cox had us head-over-heels in this timeless yet colorful choice.